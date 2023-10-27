Keith Richards is reportedly planning a trip to Africa for his 80th birthday.

The Rolling Stones guitarist - who has been married to Patti Hansen, 67, since 1983 and has Theodora, 38, and Alexandra, 37, with her - will hit the milestone in December and is said to be planning a luxury trip to the exotic location for his birthday and the festive period.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild. It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in Africa and have that once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience all together. He turns the big 8-0 in December and he’s hoping to get out before then and live it up in the sunshine and then spend Christmas with his family."

His plans certainly differ from that of Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, who, upon his 80th birthday in July 2023 decided to host a no-expenses spared bash with a string of A-listers on the guest list.

At the time, a source said: "Turning 80 is a huge milestone for ­anyone and Mick wants to make sure he throws a party no one will ever ­forget.

“It is taking place later this month and he’s spending ­thousands on making it absolutely perfect.

“The location ended up being a bit of an issue as Mick has an enormous guest list of more than 300 people, and finding the right place has been hard.

“He has now hired out the whole Physic Garden and will be having his celebrations there.

“It is going to be a very classy affair and it will be like a who’s who of the music and entertainment world.

“All of Mick’s bandmates — Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards — are invited, along with Mick’s other celebrity pals.

“There will be a lavish drinks ­reception with ­beautiful food. He’s pulled out all the stops.”