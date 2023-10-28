Hannah Waddingham is "honoured" to be working with Prince William.

The 49-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles on 'Ted Lasso' and 'Game of Thrones' has teamed up with the Prince of Wales, 41, for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore, which sees five winners every year rewarded for their efforts in helping the environment as part of a week-long celebration.

She said: "The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation and human ingenuity. It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with the Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the finalists’ inspiring stories and solutions with the world."

Other famous faces to be joining West End star Hannah for the glitzy event - which will kick off on November 7 - include 'Tár' actress Cate Blanchett, 54, who wondered why action against climate change had not been implemented sooner.

She said: "The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivizing courageous, progressive and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled. We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope."

“The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable. The solutions are game-changing, and like all truly game-changing ideas, they have a strange ‘how could we not have thought and implemented this before?!’ quality."

Earthshot advocate Robert Irwin - who is the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin - will, along with ' X-Men: Apocalypse' actress Lana Condor, hand out the awards to the winners, all of whom will receive $1.3 million each for their efforts.

It is the third event of its kind organised by Prince William and although the royal flew to last year's ceremony with wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, he will be heading to the event alone this time around.

A spokesperson for the Prince noted that he has "huge ambition" for the event and the future king is expected to make a speech at the ceremony, which will air on PBS on November 12.