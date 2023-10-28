Aaron Carter's son is suing the late star's doctors.

A new lawsuit, filed on behalf of Princeton Lyrik Carter by his mother Melanie Martin, accuses Aaron's doctors of prescribing him a number of drugs - including Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam - with no medical justification.

TMZ reports that the lawsuit states Aaron's doctors and the pharmacies he collected the medication from should have raised concerns about the drugs due to his "mental health and psychiatric condition".

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

Aaron was just 34 when he was found dead in his bathtub in November 2022.

An autopsy report ruled his death an accident from the effects of difluoroethane – a flammable gas commonly found in cans of compressed air – and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax.

Two months before Aaron’s death he enrolled in an outpatient rehab after losing custody of his son.

He told The Sun newspaper about the treatment: “It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counsellor.”

Aaron added he was undertaking the counselling to get his son back.

But he was seen on a series of Instagram Live sessions and interviews in the weeks leading up to his death appearing to be under the influence.

In 2012, Aaron and Angel’s older sister Leslie Carter was killed by a drugs overdose aged 25.

Angel has told how she stopped speaking to their mum Jane Carter after she matriarch posted gruesome photos of the bathroom where Aaron’s body was found online.

She told People: “It was a true invasion of privacy and something that Aaron would’ve never wanted the public to see.”