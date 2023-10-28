Lena Headey's pregnancy inspired The Trap

Published
2023/10/28 08:00 (BST)

Lena Headey's pregnancy inspired 'The Trap'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress makes her directorial debut with the movie, which is based on a short film she wrote and Lena revealed the idea first came to her 13 years ago when she was pregnant.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It came to me when I was pregnant 13 years ago. I was starting to panic. I was like, 'Am I capable of loving something? I don’t know what this is.' It makes you question love. Then when I had my baby, I wondered, 'Is love really unconditional? How far would you go? How much forgiveness is there? Would you really sacrifice everything for another person?'"

Lena, 50, cast her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Michelle Fairley in the character-driven psychological drama alongside James Nelson Joyce and admitted she wrote the movie with Michelle in mind.

She said: "We are great mates. I hunted her down, made her drink with me, and we’ve got a lovely friendship. I used to watch Michelle and she’s such a f****** beautiful actress, and I love her face. So I wrote this with her in mind. I wanted to be able to do all the things.

"I had offers along the way to do the film with big names. But no. This film is what I love about British cinema. It’s working-class actors. There are accents. It has all the little things we don’t look at. And I was like, f*** it — I’m just going to do the film that I know I want to make with the people I want to make it with."

Lena called the process of directing her first movie "f****** heaven" and added: "I love it because it is creating space for people to be vulnerable. I work with actors as an actor. I study what people do, and I know when you’re not giving what you can, or being lazy, or just not in the space that day. So I believe there is a way of talking to actors that will elicit something else. And I think every actor’s got a f****** rocking performance in them, they just need the words and a story that will serve them. But maybe you have to ask them."

© BANG Media International

lenaheadey

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.