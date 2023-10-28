Keith Richards will celebrate his 80th birthday, with an African safari.

The reformed hellraiser has chosen to take his family on a luxury holiday rather than partying the night away to celebrate the milestone age.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild.

“It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in Africa and have that once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience all together.

"He turns the big 8-0 in December and he’s hoping to get out before then and live it up in the sunshine and then spend Christmas with his family."

Keith and his wife Patti Hansen have been together since 1979.

They first met at Studio 54 on Hansen's 23rd birthday and Keith wrote in his journal at the time: ""Incredibly I've found a woman. A miracle! She is the most beautiful … specimen in the WORLD. But that ain't it! It certainly helps but it's her mind, her joy of life, and she thinks this battered junkie is the guy she loves."

They will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year and Patti previously told Vogue: "Any marriage, Rolling Stone or not, there's definitely going to be some rocky mountains there. We have had our trials; that's for sure. But on the whole, it's great. We both have the same morals and background. We both come from working-class families. I think we are very similar in many ways."