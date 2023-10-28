Chloe Madeley has confirmed she secretly split from her husband James Haskell weeks ago.

The reality TV star and fitness influencer, 36, had fuelled rumours her relationship with the 38-year-old former rugby star – who she married in 2018 and with whom she has 14-monthold daughter Bodhi – was over when she was recently spotted without her wedding ring.

She ditched the band shortly after James, who has also been spotted without his wedding ring. was pictured chatting to a mystery blonde outside a London nightspot.

In an update on Instagram posted on Saturday (28.10.23) Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

James said in his statement on Instagram: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”

It comes days after Chloe appeared to take a dig at James as she answered a fan during a question and answer session on social media.

One follower asked her on Instagram how she copes with attention following the release of her new ITVX reality show ‘Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair’: “It’s to be expected with a TV show out tbh.

“100% focused on my daughter, my friends, my family, my work, my health, my reality. That’s how.”

Chloe previously made a cryptic comment about “keeping it real” as she thanked her social media fans for praising her new show.

The woman James was snapped talking to outside a London nightspot was later revealed to be PR director Martine Bridge, and days later he was seen without his wedding ring while out with is daughter.

James said in a recent interview with ‘Unfiltered’ he had been having a “few arguments” with Chloe – the daughter of TV host couple Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – wife after he extending a DJing trip to Ibiza.

He said: “My wife thinks DJing in Ibiza is a holiday. It’s work. We’ve had a few arguments about it.

“I mean she's very supportive, but kind of extending your trip for a few extra days is probably taking the p*** a little bit.”