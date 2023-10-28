Jay-Z says his rising star daughter Blue Ivy has been born into a life of fame “she didn’t ask for”.

The ’99 Problems’ rapper, 53, has the girl, 11, with his wife Beyoncé, 42, and she was dubbed by Time magazine “the most famous baby in the world” shortly after her birth, and has been carving out a name of herself as a singer.

But Jay, who also has two other children with Beyoncé, told Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’ about his views on his daughter’s fame – which has skyrocketed since she joined her superstar mum on stage during her ‘Renaissance’ tour: “With Blue, what makes me super like, proud and like, you know, I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage is ’cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for.

“So, since she’s been born – she’s been in like, scrutiny and public eye and everyone having an opinion. You know, even a little girl, and how she keeps her hair.”

Jay-Z added his eldest daughter was able to “reclaim her power” by performing ‘My Power’ his wife on tour.

He said: “And then watching her grow in it. You know, she came out – 80,000 people – she’s 11, so she’s nervous.”

After Gayle said Blue “didn’t look nervous” Jay added: “I know her, so I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was.”

He and Beyoncé’s other kids are twins Sir and Rumi, who the pair had in 2017, with the pair staying out of the public eye.

Along with performing with her mum Blue has also appeared on several of her famous parents’ songs, including Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and Jay-Z’s ‘Glory’.

Jay added about how she has gone from having an attitude to asking him for fashion advice: “She used to be frontin’ on me a little bit. But I catch her.

“I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, you know, if this is cool, if her sneakers (are cool.)”