Jenny McCarthy says the secret to her happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg is falling asleep together - even when they are apart.

The 50-year-old actress/model has been married to the New Kids on the Block star since 2014 and she’s revealed they always nod off together and manage it via FaceTime if they are not at home together.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I can’t fall asleep unless he’s next to me on FaceTime.”

Jenny added her night time routine also includes and gratitude prayer and a hope that her snoring doesn’t wake up her husband.

She added: “I always says a prayer of gratitude for all the blessings in my life. I hope my snoring doesn’t wake Donnie or myself.”

The couple celebrate their marriage by renewing their wedding vows every year and Jenny previously admitted she falls more in love with him every time they do it.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: “Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you. Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you.”

On their seventh anniversary in 2021, Donnie wrote a sweet tribute to his wife, telling her: “To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day - is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly.”

The couple first met in 2012 but didn’t start dating until 2013. They married a year later and featured the ceremony on their reality show 'Donnie Loves Jenny’.

Jenny is mum to son Evan, 21, with her ex-husband John Mallory Asher, while Donnie is dad to grown-up sons Xavier and Elijah with ex-wife Kim Fey.