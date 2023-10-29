Jacob Elordi's only knowledge of Elvis Presley before signing up for 'Priscilla' came from 'Lilo + Stitch'.

The Australian actor portrays the late 'Blue Suede Shoes' hitmaker in Sofia Coppola's new movie about Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny) and her relationship with The King, but he admitted the only connection he originally had with the legendary performer came from the 2002 animated movie, which features a string of Elvis' hits because Lilo is an avid fan and wants to teach her new extraterrestrial pal Stitch to be a "model citizen" like her idol.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', Jacob admitted: “The most I knew of Elvis was in ‘Lilo + Stitch'. Which is a lot, by the way.”

The 26-year-old actor didn't feel a lot of pressure about the role because Elvis had never been on his "list of people to play".

But Jacob admitted he didn't think he had much chance of getting the part anyway.

He said: “Sofia [Coppola] had sent me these sides that said Elvis, and I kind of was just like, ‘There’s just no chance that this is happening.'

“So I watched this clip of him when he came back from the Army in Germany and I read the lines for like 15 minutes and then shot two takes, not thinking that it would go anywhere.”

And when it came to making the film, Jacob ignored the fact he and Cailee's characters were based on real people.

He said: “The whole time I was trying to take [‘Priscilla’] like I was making ‘Blue Valentine’ or something. Just like a straight-up relationship drama without Elvis and Priscilla, for Sofia Coppola. That was the goal.”