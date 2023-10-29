Selma Blair has paid tribute to her "oldest boy friend" Matthew Perry.

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress has been left "broken" by the death of her beloved pal - who was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (28.10.23) and she has wished the troubled star "sweet dreams" inn death.

Selma shared a photo of them smiling for a selfie together and wrote: “[heart emoji]. My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. “Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me.

"And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.(sic)"

Shannen Doherty recalled being part of a "gang" with Matthew - who appeared with her in 'Beverly Hills 90210' in 1991 - and told of a time they went on a date on Valentine's Day as she reflected on their "lifetime" of friendship.

She wrote on Instagram: We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing. Matt, Roger, David, Roxana.

"We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor.

"Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine’s Day. He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn’t so my dad got the reservation for him. We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night.

"Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail."

Alyssa Milano celebrated the humour and kindness of the '17 Again' actor.

She wrote on Instagram: "Matty was always the funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST. He was kind.

"Matty, remember when we used to go play bingo at that church in the valley?

"You made me laugh that painful kind of laugh. A cry laugh. You made me cry-laugh.

"My condolences to all who loved him. [broken heart emoji]"