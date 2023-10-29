Matthew Perry’s body has been removed from his LA home after his grief-stricken parents visited the scene of his death.

The 54-year-old ‘Friends’ star’s remains were seen being stretchered into a coroner’s van from the front of his $6 million ranch-style home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades after he was found dead by medics in his hot tub on Saturday (29.10.23) night following a suspected drowning incident.

Staff from the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office loaded the Chandler Bing actor’s body into the van before closing its doors and driving off.

Matthew is believed to have drowned hours after a game of pickleball, and in a redacted 16-second recording of a 911 dispatch call obtained by TMZ a man can be heard saying “rescue 23” and “drowning”.

Los Angeles County coroner is prepared to do a toxicology examination to determine if any drugs were in recovering drink and drug addict Matthew’s system, but results could take months.

Matthew’s dad John Bennett Perry, 82, was seen arriving at his son’s LA home looking stricken hours after the ‘Friends’ star’s death.

The actor’s mum Suzanne was seen looking downcast in the passenger seat of a car alongside Matthew’s stepdad Keith Morrison also turned up at the house looking distraught.

John was seen speaking to police officers before slowly walking back to his vehicle and being allowed under a cordon into his son’s home.

Investigators turned up at Matthew’s mansion around 7pm on Saturday, and waited for the coroner.

A 911 call was said to have been made at around 4pm.

The medical examiner arrived about 10.35pm and was still at the property with the body in the residence after midnight on Saturday.

Police sources told NBC News and CNN they initially believed they were attending a possible “water rescue” at Matthew’s home after being called at 4:07pm PST Saturday.

They arrived to find Matthew dead from an apparent drowning in his hot tub, with the LA Times reporting the actor was “unresponsive”.

Matthew was not taken to hospital and an official cause of death has not yet been announced.

The actor had reportedly played a two-hour game of Pickleball – similar to tennis but on a smaller court with a lower net – before he went home and relaxed in his hot tub.

Officers from the LA Police Department’s robbery-homicide division were also sent to the home in Pacific Palisades, but a source said no drugs or signs of foul play were found at the scene.

It’s now been reported a range of prescription drugs were found at Matthew’s home, from anti-depressants to anxiety tablets and heart medication.

Five days before his death, Matthew posted an image of himself relaxing at night in the hot tub where he died, alongside the caption: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman.”