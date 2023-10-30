Britney Spears is being slammed by her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s former fiancée for claiming she had no idea he had a baby on the way when they first got together.

The Grammy-winning singer, 41, has sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with former backing dancer Kevin, 45, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007, and says in her new memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ she was not a homewrecker when they got together as she was “clueless” he was having a second child with singer Shar Jackson, now 47.

But Shar has now told the Daily Mail: “When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California.”

Kevin and Shar had one child together, a daughter named Kori, but he also helped raise her two kids from a previous relationship.

Shar added: “One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA… then I didn’t hear from him for three days.”

She said she then found out Kevin and Britney had met the first night he disappeared, adding: “I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot.”

In her memoir, Britney says as soon as she found out about Kevin’s other family she confronted him by saying: “You have kids? You have children? Not only one child but two children.”

She claimed a close friend told her the information once she had already been with him for “a while”.

But Shar insists the singer was fully aware, and claimed the performer even waited outside the Orange County hospital as Kevin watched his second child, a son named Kaleb be born.

Kevin had a baby on the way with Shar Jackson when he started dating Britney in 2004.

He’d been engaged to singer Shar, 47, and had daughter Kori with her in 2002.

Shar then gave birth to their son, Kaleb, shortly after the former backup dancer began seeing Britney.

Kevin’s love triangle made headlines at the time and Shar came forward to claim they had still been together when he moved on with Britney.

Shar says she doesn’t hold a grudge against Kevin, and said: “I think (Britney’s) relationship with Kevin was a fantasy for both of them.

“I never hated Kevin because if you really love someone you can’t hate them.”