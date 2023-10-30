Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

The 64-year-old author made a cameo appearance in the fourth season finale of 'Friends', when the sitcom came across the pond to film in London, and she's shared a photo from her time with the cast as she hailed the "natural talent" of the late actor, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (28.10.23) aged 54.

Sarah wrote on Instagram: "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many.(sic)"

It was previously claimed by Comedy Central that ahead of filming Sarah's scene - in which she complemented Joey Tribbiani on his "dashing" Union Jack hat - she was so nervous, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, ran lines with her while Matthew stood by for support when the cameras rolled.

The duchess is said to have agreed to the cameo because her and ex-husband Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were big fans of the programme and "coaxed" her into it.

Sarah was also said to have hoped to turn public opinion about her around.

Writing in 'I'll Be There for You: The One About Friends', Kelsey Miller explained: "At a time when Fergie-bashing had become a national pastime, 'Friends' was a welcome relief."

Matthew died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Authorities rushed to the '17 Again' star's home after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest and reports suggest his death may have been linked to drowning.

However, the LA County coroner’s office currently lists the case status of the actor’s death as “open” on its website, and an autopsy has been scheduled, though it could take months for the results to be released.

Matthew's blended family included his mum, dad, two step-parents, five step-siblings, have since released a statement telling of their devastation over his shock passing.

They told People on Sunday (30.10.23): “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

They also thanked his legions of fans, adding: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”