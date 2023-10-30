Samsung wants to offer "unique solutions" to problems faced by customers.

The tech giant explained that the typical example of a home appliance in recent years has "changed completely" and as technology has developed and improved they are keen to offer experiences that are more uniquely "tailored" to the individual consumer.

Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of R and D Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement: "The four themes of Core Tech are not mutually exclusive but rather complementary. Ultimately, the goal is to provide unique solutions — even for problems consumers may not yet recognize. The paradigm of home appliances has changed completely. A refrigerator is no longer merely a cold box with doors, and a washer is far beyond a water-spewing, tub-spinning machine. We have entered an era where the focus is on evolving lifestyles and tailored experiences

The tech boss went on to add that the company's Core Tech entity as a "guiding beacon" for the future of technology and they have embraced their "social responsibility" they have for evolving in the real of technology.

He added: "In this sense, Core Tech stands as both a testament to Samsung Electronics’ past innovations and a guiding beacon for the future, encompassing our social responsibility moving forward. When we first kicked off with developing the Bespoke AI™ Washer and Dryer Combo, we weren’t seeking opportunities for moderate changes. We were aiming to create something completely different. I focused on securing enough time and freedom for our engineers to explore. Driven by the Core Tech philosophy, they ultimately developed a product that exceeded expectations."