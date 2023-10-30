'Gran Turismo 7' is getting seven new cars in a massive update.

Series director Kazunori Yamauchi took to X - formerly Twitter - to tease the new arrivals by sharing a picture of the cars blacked out.

He wrote on Sunday (29.10.23): "A big update is coming next week."

No further information about what else will be included in the update is known at this time.

Polyphony Digital's previous updates to the game include PSVR2 support, a new "superhuman AI" opponent, and more.

Meanwhile, Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi previously insisted there is “nothing to talk about” when it comes to ‘Gran Turismo 7’ coming to PC.

When asked about telling overseas media that he was “researching and developing a PC version of ‘Gran Turismo 7’”, Yamauchi responded: “That’s not true.”

He added: “Regarding a PC version, I replied, ‘As a developer it’s not that I haven’t considered all the possibilities. That means that the possibility is not zero’.

“Simply, if you ask me, ‘Are you doing anything concrete?’ I am not doing anything. There is nothing to talk about.”