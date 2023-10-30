Brooke Shields says being pregnant made her realise she was beautiful.

The 58-year-old actress-and-model - who has daughters Rowan, 19 and Grier, 16 with husband Chris Henchy - used to avoid mirrors because she hated how so much attention was focused on her face, but she grew to love herself and her body more when she was carrying her kids.

Speaking in a video interview for Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: "I’ve been in the beauty industry for more than 50 years.

"When I got pregnant I realised I was beautiful.

"It took me decades to actually discover what I thought I was, beauty-wise.

"For the longest time I wouldn’t look at myself in the mirror, because everybody looked at me and they all focused on my face.

Brooke has tried to instill confidence in her daughters by encouraging them to embrace their unique attributes.

She said: "I see the insecurity that my girls experience.

"I constantly have to say to them ‘your beauty is yours, and it’s unique and special. Love that because everybody will try to take that away from you’."

The 'Blue Lagoon' actress previouslu blasted the idea that older women can't be sexy.

She told Yahoo! Life in 2021: "I believe that it's a misconception that women can't be sexy over a certain age.

"The acceptance of our bodies comes at a later date. I live much more in my body now than I ever did. My body actually feels like it belongs to me and I can't say that about my youth.

There's a misconception that if you are not of child bearing ability, you don't seem to matter in the world because you do not keep the world going anymore."