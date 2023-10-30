Zawe Ashton thinks motherhood is the "most unparalleled and important role" she will ever have.

The 'Marvels' actress and her fiance Tom Hiddleston welcomed their first child into the world last year, and though she doesn't want to discuss her personal life in public, she is doing her best to "absorb" as much knowledge about parenthood as she can.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “The place that I’m at right now is the past, present and future working in a really special alignment.

“It’s the most unparalleled and important role I will ever have and I look forward to being in dialogue about it when the moment is right.

"Listening is serving my energy best as a mother right now. I’m brand new to this and absorbing all the knowledge and stories I can.”

The 39-year-old star admitted it isn't easy to strike a balance between being in the public eye and keeping personal matters out of the spotlight.

She said: “I honestly think any performer is trying their absolute best to balance it all and work out how to be in the public sphere and talk about the work while also keeping the things that are sacred sacred."

Zawe went to an all-girls school in London but had to leave because she was being bullied.

She recalled: “I was tall and skinny, had a gap in my teeth, was an indie kid, weirdly nerdy, I knew what I wanted to do with my life.

“I was dropping weight from anxiety, so I had to roll my school skirt up because I was skin and bone.”

And the 'Fresh Meat' star - who is 5ft 10in tall - believes her appearance has left her sidelined when it comes to "leading lady" roles.

She said: “If you’ve got short hair or if you’re a tall lady, you’re a category of supporting actor, like best friend roles. If you’re a leading lady, you’re definitely blonde and attractive.”