The medical examiner is requesting “more investigation” into Matthew Perry’s shock death.

‘Friends’ actor Matthew, 54, battled with drink and drug addictions for years before he was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles mansion on Saturday (28.10.23) aged 54, and even though police have ruled out foul play, authorities have now warned determining how he died may last until near Christmas.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told People toxicology reports may take weeks to arrive.

They also added to The Hollywood Reporter when talking about whey they had “deferred” his cause of death: “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.”

Matthew is believed to have drowned, but law enforcement sources told TMZ first responders were scrambled for a cardiac arrest.

The actor’s assistant made a frantic 911 call after the actor appeared to have suffered a heart attack.

But the dispatch audio clip, which was only 15 seconds and has been obtained by TMZ, referred to a drowning by stating there was an ‘Emergency Medical Situation 9’.

A first responder is heard saying: “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.”

Despite the wait for toxicology results, Matthew’s body is ready to be released to his family, which means that they can start making funeral arrangements.

Matthew is believed to have been single at the time of his death after breaking up with his talent manager ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, 29, in 2021 after three years of dating.

He spent 10 seasons playing Chandler on ‘Friends’ while struggling with a string of addictions.

Despite saying he had kicked his drug and drink habits, Matthew had often sparked concern for his health by being seen out and about looking overweight and dishevelled.

His memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Candid, Darkly Funny Book’ exposed his struggles with addictions that got so severe that in 2018 at the age of 49 he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation as a result of his extreme opiate usage.

Matthew – who posted a now poignant image of himself on Instagram in his hot tub five days before his death – was given just a two percent chance of living after being comatose for two weeks and the actor had to use a colostomy bag while his colon healed.