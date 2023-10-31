Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz has told how she loved the late star "deeper than I could comprehend", but admitted he was "complicated" and "caused pain like I’d never known".

The 32-year-old literary manager was engaged to the late 'Friends' actor - who passed away on Saturday (28.10.23) aged 54 - in November 2020, but the pair went their separate ways in June 2021.

Molly has now taken to social media to pay tribute to the "very talented" star, and she admitted nobody in her adult life has had a "more profound impact" on her than Matthew did.

She wrote on Instagram: "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.

As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “F***, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.

"But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. (sic)"

Molly also feels "relief" that Matthew - who previously spoke openly about his addiction struggles - is now "at peace".

She added: "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace.

Sincerely,

Moll-o-Rama(…fication) (sic)"

Matthew - who was best known for playing Chandler Bing in 'Friends' - died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Authorities rushed to the '17 Again' star's home after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest and reports suggest his death may have been linked to drowning.

His 'Friends' co-stars David Schwimmer, 56, Jennifer Aniston, 54, Courteney Cox, 59, Lisa Kudrow, 60, and Matt LeBlanc, 56, paid tribute to the star in a joint statement on Monday (30.10.23).

They said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates.

“We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."