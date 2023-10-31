Ruby Barker has accused Netflix of not supporting her after two psychotic breaks.

The 'Bridgerton' actress - who played Marina Thompson in the first season of the period drama - has reflected candidly on her mental health after feeling like she was "deteriorating" on set.

She told Oxford University's 'The LOAF Podcast': "It was a really tormenting place for me to be, because my character was very alienated, very ostracised, on her own, under these horrible circumstances."

She has alleged she didn't have solid support during filming, and revealing she was admitted to hospital one week into shooting the first season back in 2019.

She claimed: "That was really covered up and kept on the down low, because the show was going to be coming out.

"Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks, from that show have even contacted me or emailed me to ask me if I'm OK or ask me if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support."

Around a year later, 'Bridgerton' was set to be released and Ruby was out of hospital with her life "changing drastically overnight".

She alleged: "There was still no support, and there still hasn't been any support for that time".

The 26-year-old star felt internal pressure to "sell" the series during interviews and appearance, noting she was worried about hurting her career prospects.

She added: "I was trying really hard to act like ‘This is fine, this is OK, I'm OK. I can work. It's not a problem.

"I don't want to come out and poo-poo on that because then I might never work again."

Back in May 2022, Ruby revealed on social media she has been hospitalised and released, and at the time she thanked Netflix, Shondaland and 'Bridgerton' creator Shonda Rhimes for "saving" her and "giving her an opportunity".

She added: "I want to survive, and I will survive and I'm going to and so are you."