Facebook and Instagram will launch a paid ad-free subscription in most of Europe.

Users of the Meta-owned platforms will be able to experience the platforms without adverts by paying €9.99 a month from November, though the subscription will not be available in the UK.

The company was fined €390 million in January by the EU for breaking data rules regarding adverts, though the tech giant has insisted the new subscription was to address EU concerns rather than profit from users.

In a blog post, Meta wrote: "We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status.

"The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland.

"We respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them."

Users can decide whether to continue using the platforms for free, to paying the subscription to remove targeted ads.

If users decide to use the subscription on an iOS or Android device, they will be charged an additional €3 per month to account for the additional fees on the platforms.

The subscription will only be available for people aged over 18, but Meta will also be looking into how they can serve ads to minors in the EU that do not violate any rules or regulations.