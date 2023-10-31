Elon Musk and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be interviewed live after the AI summit on Thursday evening (02.11.23).

The summit will see world leaders and tech giants meet at Bletchley Park to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, and the potential threat the technology poses to the globe.

As well as the SpaceX businessman, Meta's Nick Clegg, Open AI's Sam Altman and US Vice-President Kamala Harris are reportedly due to attend the meeting, though Joe Biden will be absent, according to the BBC.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) to announce his interview with Elon on the platform, Rishi wrote: "In conversation with Elon Musk. After the AI Safety Summit. Thursday night on X."

The Tesla boss has previously warned of the possible consequences of highly-intelligent artificial intelligence.

In an interview with CNN, he said the technology was so detrimental to human society that it would cause "civilisation destruction."

He explained: "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction.”

Elon also made it clear that he believed the technology needed to be regulated to ensure it can be used and developed safely.

He said: "A regulatory agency needs to start with a group that initially seeks insight into AI, then solicits opinion from industry, and then has proposed rule-making."