Canada has announced it will ban WeChat from government devices.

The Tencent-owned app is hugely popular in China, offering a vast array of services, including messaging, Internet dating and e-commerce.

But governments in the West are concerned that WeChat could be used to spy on users, which could expose potentially sensitive information to China.

Despite there being no evidence the platform is being used as a spying tool, the Canadian government does not want to take any risks that could compromise their data, and so will block employees from using the app.

In a statement, the President of Canada's Treasury Board Anita Anand said: "We are taking a risk-based approach to cyber security by removing access to these applications on government mobile devices."

The move would be similar to Donald Trump's attempt to ban Chinese-owned TikTok from governmental devices in 2020.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said: "As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.

"I have that authority."

However, the ban did not come to fruition, as it was blocked by an injunction by executive order.