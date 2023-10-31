Queen Camilla has paid a poignant tribute to her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth by wearing a brooch that belonged to the monarch on her latest state visit.

The 76-year-old, who was crowned alongside King Charles, 74, in May, after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 in September 2022, sported the sparkling shell-shaped diamond and pearl jewel while she kicked off her tour of Kenya on Tuesday (31.10.23) alongside her husband.

Kenya is where the then-Princess Elizabeth, who was visiting the country with her husband, Prince Philip in February 1952, received the news that her father, King George VI, had died – making her queen.

The brooch worn by Camilla is known as the Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, with The Court Jeweller noting it was “designed in part by Sir Courtauld Thomson, who was the son of a famous Scottish inventor” in 1919.

It was then left to the Queen Mother, who regularly wore the piece, notably during her 100th birthday celebrations in 2000.

After her 2002 death, the diamond brooch was inherited by Queen Elizabeth II, who also wore the piece on many occasions including her granddaughter, Zara Tindall’s 2011 wedding and her 2020 televised Christmas speech.

It is understood to have been one of the monarch’s favourite jewels and has a value of at least £30,000.

Camilla pinned the pearly piece to a white Anna Valentine dress for her visit to Kenya, pairing it with pearl drop earrings and two-toned heels as she joined her husband for a ceremonial welcome at the State House in Nairobi.

She changed into another look for an elegant state banquet hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday night, at which she sported a sparkling baby blue tunic and loose trousers from Anna Valentine along with some more sentimental jewels.

It’s the second time in recent days Camilla has honoured the late Queen by wearing her jewellery, as she brought out Queen Elizabeth’s favourite tiara for the first time while attending a dinner earlier this month.