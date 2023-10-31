Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating actor Louis Partridge.

The ‘Good 4 U’ performer, 20, is notorious for singing about her exes, but an insider says her luck has now changed and she has “fallen for” the British ‘Enola Holmes’ star, also 20.

A source told The Sun: “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see.

“They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit.

“She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it’s been Louis who she has been inseparable from.

“They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Louis is best known for starring as Lord Tewkesbury in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise alongside ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown, 19.

Along with his acting he recently landed a lucrative job as a model fronting a campaign for Prada.

Olivia previously dated actor and singer Joshua Bassett, 22, and their split inspiring her hit debut album ‘Sour’ – as well as her breakout single ‘Drivers License’.

The singer has also had relationships with producer Adam Faze, 24, and 27-year-old DJ Zack Bia, from whom she broke up last summer.

Both the failed romances are thought to have influenced Olivia’s second chart-topping album ‘Guts’.

It was released in September and featured the single ‘Vampire’ about a man Olivia sings was “bleeding me dry”.

Despite using her lyrics to be open about her heartbreak, Olivia told Vogue in July when asked if she was single: “I don’t know! I don’t kiss and tell.”

She added: “It’s an interesting thing to think about. I understand it. I could sit here and be like, ‘I don’t get why people do that,’ but I do it so often.”