Matthew Perry only proposed to Molly Hurwitz while he was in rehab as he was lonely and “high as a kite”.

The ‘Friends’ actor – found dead aged 54 on Saturday (28.10.23) in his jacuzzi – broke up with the literary manager in 2021 after their three-year relationship crumbled, and sources have said he died longing for a solid relationship and children.

He said in his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ about how he proposed to Molly in 2020 while in a pricey Swiss rehab facility and out of his mind: “I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me.

“I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing.

“Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee.”

“And she knew it, too. And she said yes.”

Matthew added once he got out of the rehab facility and got back to Los Angeles with Molly he was stunned to learn they were engaged and he was living with his fiancée and her dogs.

He said: “I was slowly beginning to realise that I was engaged, lived with a woman and two dogs.

“Needless to say, I was not ready for any of this. ‘You live with me? We live together?’

“We have kids’ names picked out, the whole nine yards, which is the name of a movie I once made? ‘You went down on one knee to propose, which really hurt your stomach, remember?’

“I didn’t remember – needless to say, we broke up.”

Despite Matthew’s account of the breakdown of the relationship, an insider told on Tuesday (31.10.23) Molly was devastated Matthew “threw their romance away” amid claims he had messaging a teenager on celebrity dating app Raya.

The actor was seen in a video posted in May 2021 flirting with TikTok user @kittynichole – real name Kate Haralson – who insisted they matched on the membership-only dating service Raya that month.

She shared footage of herself with the caption: “When you match w Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you.”

A source told DailyMail.com: “Matthew claimed he wanted this family and to be loved forever by one woman, but he had that with (Molly) until he threw it away.

“She caught him talking to a teenage girl on a dating website and he became defensive.

“Their split was not amicable, but Molly doesn’t blame him, nor does she harbour any negative feelings.”