Robbie Williams wants to splash a fortune on a neck lift and “Turkey teeth” as part of a 50th birthday makeover present to himself.

The ex-Take That star, who turns 50 in February, has already had failed hair transplants, and has now also admitted he has had so much Botox it is hard for his wife Ayda Field, 44, to decipher his expressions.

He told The Sun about his fillers: “I can’t get angry now. And Ayda tells me I could do a bit more. And I will.”

Robbie added about his plan to get more cosmetic work to mark his landmark birthday: “I think people’s image of plastic surgery or getting work done is based on bad examples.

“They’re not realising that most people in the entertainment ­industry have had it done but you wouldn’t know – 90 per cent is pretty decent.”

Despite his estimated fortune of $300 million, Robbie said he was shopping around and intending to jump on the bandwagon of travelling to Turkey to chase cheaper dental treatment.

He added: “I’m also getting my Turkey teeth done – I am looking about for the people that do the best teeth.

“I want to see examples where you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’d had it done…’ I don’t want TV teeth.

“I will do it and I will get a neck lift too. I’m gifting that to myself next year.

“There just needs a bit of help, that’s all.

“I’m going for a consultation around Christmas – my 50th birthday present to myself.”

Robbie also recently told The Times he had been diagnosed with ‘Highly Sensitive Person’ disorder.

He said about the litany of mental health conditions he suffers: “Oh, I’ve got them all.

“Dyspraxia, dyslexia, ADHD, neurodiversity, body dysmorphia, hypervigilance… there’s a new one that I acquired recently: HSP. Highly sensitive person.”

Experts have defined a highly sensitive person as a “neurodivergent individual” who is “thought to have an increased or deeper central nervous system sensitivity to physical, emotional, or social stimuli”.