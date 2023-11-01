Tina Knowles has joked that Beyoncé can be "really mean" when she is on tour.

The 42-year-old pop superstar recently wrapped up the 'Renaissance World Tour' and now her mother Tina, 69 - who has worked as a costume designer- has revealed that sometimes her daughter has to apologise to her for her behaviour.

Speaking on US TV show 'Sherri', she said: "We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’ and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore. She’ll be like, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’"

Tina went on to add that the 'Break My Soul' songstress often bursts into tears after her behaviour backstage.

She added: "Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, ‘She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us."

However, Tina did admit that she can understand where her daughter is coming from, sometimes in the "heat of the moment", before revealing that around 150 costumes from the tour - which after raking in a reported $579 million became the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist - went unworn.

She said: "But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show."

Prior to the opening of the tour, Beyoncé had told her mother that she wanted to have more than one stylist on tour and ended up with "over 600 costumes" to choose from for the show.

Tina said: "Actually, she told me she that wanted to have more than one stylist. I actually hired four people — it would have been impossible. We had over 600 costumes to choose from."