Robbie Williams has slept with at least 110 women.

The former Take That singer, 49, spent years addicted to food and drugs and has bedded a string of Nineties stars, and has now finally put a number on his conquests.

He told The Sun when asked how many women he had bedded: “It’s probably higher than the average guy but lower than you would expect.”

When asked if it was 65, the singer added: “Oh! Well it’s more than that!”

And when quizzed on whether it was 110, Robbie declared: “Yeah, let’s go with that.”

Robbie is now happily settled with his wife Ayda Field, 44, with whom he has four children.

But he also told The Sun he is enduring the “menopause” which has led to his sex drive plummeting.

He also said he was suffering from insomnia, lethargy and baldness due to the condition, which can hit men in their 40s and 50s.

Robbie confessed to The Sun the only action he now gets from other females is

“women playing with their bits” over Instagram direct message.

He said: “The first thing I do is show Ayda and say, ‘F****** look at this!!’ We are sickeningly cheesy with each other. I’m happy, Ayda is amazing.

“I know I have a big life, and I do feel lucky to have my family. Right now I’d describe myself as a very happy hermit... I’m a Coca-Cola-lite agoraphobic. “And that works for me.”

Robbie has previously told how he had sex with his drug dealer on the night he met his wife, and said he was hooked on “having sex with strangers”.

He also once “begged” a porn star for sex.

In 2019, Robbie told You magazine: “My drug dealer had just left, I’d slept with her and she’d left me a bag of drugs.”

Ayda highlighted his act on their podcast ‘At Home with the Williamses’ in December 2020, saying: “You had just f***** your dealer, who had just dropped off drugs, before our first date. Romantic.”

Robbie replied: “Yes. In people’s minds, dealers are usually men, but she wasn’t.”