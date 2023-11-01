Mariah Carey dressed as 'Mean Girls' character Regina George for Halloween.

The 54-year-old singer is a big fan of the 2004 comedy - which stars Rachel McAdams as the Queen Bee of a Chicago high school alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as the members of her clique - and recreated the scene in which Regina discovers two holes have been cut out of her vest top as a prank but decides to make it a trend anyway.

Mariah posted the clip to Instagram and used a quote from the film to caption the post.

She wrote: "whatever i’m getting cheese fries #notyet."

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker also added a portion of Blondie classic 'One Way Or Another' to her post, which plays during the scene in the film.

The official 'Mean Girls' Instagram account was quick to notice the post as, in another reference to the film, they wrote: "we are so OBSESSED with you."

The 'Always Be My Baby' songstress included a line from the film in her 2009 music video 'Obsessed' and later explained that she was such a fan of the film when it first came out that she would watch it "literally every night" and that her 12-year-old daughter - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - had also begun to fall in love with it, even though she was a little young for the PG-13-rated movie when she first saw it.

During a Billboard Q and A, she told 'Mean Girls' writer and star Tina Fey: "When the movie was first released, I watched it literally every night. And then recently, my daughter — who’s technically too young — she’s obsessed with it.”