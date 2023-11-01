Ubisoft's chief people officer has stepped down after two-and-a-half years.

Anika Grant joined the gaming developers in 2021 amid what she called a "misconduct crisis" during allegations of sexual assault and harrassment made against senior and veteran employees but now she has quit the role entirely, according to an internal email circulated by Ubisoft exec Yves Guillemotana.

In a statement, Ubisoft told GamesIndutry: "Grant] and her team implemented consequential changes and programs that greatly contributed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive working environment in which all Ubisoft team members can thrive and realise their full potential. We warmly thank her for her many contributions. Grant is leaving to pursue new opportunities."

Her sudden exit from the company comes just months after she admitted that the corporation was no "on the right path" following the allegations.

She said: "The work that's needed to foster a safe and caring workspace is something that never really ends, and something that we continue to focus on and be invested in. But at least for now, we've heard directly from our teams that we're on the right path and that progress has been made."

Shortly after that, it was reported that five employees had been arrested following the allegations of sexual assault but the developers behid hits such as 'Assassin's Creed' had refused to comment on the situation.

At the time, the company said: "Ubisoft has no knowledge of what has been shared and therefore can't comment."