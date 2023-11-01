Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter was only supposed to perform once during her mum's 'Renaissance Tour'.

The 11-year-old daughter of the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker, 42, and rap mogul Jay-Z, 53, pleaded with her mother to let her dance during her global jaunt, but Beyonce initially said no, according to her grandma Tina Knowles, before agreeing to let her do one show.

Speaking on 'Sherri', Tina, 69, said: “I think she just loves to dance, and she was watching the girls rehearse, and she asked, she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage,’ and her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so Blue.'

And then she thought about it and she said, ‘You know, if you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one-time thing.”

However, she ended up blowing everyone away and became a regular fixture alongside her superstar mother.

Tina continued: “It was magical. She just, you know, her confidence just grew and grew, and that was a beautiful thing for her."

Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, recently hailed Blue Ivy for sharing the same strong work ethic as her parents.

The 42-year-old singer said it was amazing to see that she had the same drive and passion as her famous parents - who also have six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi - when she joined her mom's dancing troupe.

She gushed to E! News: “I’m very proud. She works very freaking hard, period.

“But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action, and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”