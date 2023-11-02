Priscilla Presley has claimed her daughter Lisa Marie was suicidal in the months before her death.

The singer died in January aged 54 from a small bowel obstruction caused by previous weight-loss surgery, and her mother has revealed Lisa Marie was still struggling with her grief following the death of her son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.

In a preview from her upcoming interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV which is due to air on Thursday (02.11.23), she said: "It was unbearable. I lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter.

"Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her, he took his own life, he was the love of her life. She adored him, she would do anything for him.

"We were sitting in Memphis in the suite, she said, 'I don't know if I want to be here.' She would go on about Ben and how she was still grieving, this was a couple of months.'

In August, the 'Naked Gun' actress admitted she knew there was something "not right" with Lisa Marie before she died, and recalled how they attended a Golden Globes party in honour of Austin Butler in recognition of his win for 'Elvis'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I did know there was something not right.

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs. I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ … It was fun, a fun memory.

“Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”

Two days later, Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, called her mother to let her know the singer was in hospital.

Priscilla said: “I got right in the car, but she was already gone. I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”