David Arquette has joined the cast of 'Unholy Trinity'.

The 52-year-old actor and his co-stars Katrina Bowden, Ethan Peck, and Gianni Capaldi have started shooting the movie at Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.

Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brandon Lessard have previously been announced as starring in the motion picture.

Richard Gray, who will direct and produce the film, is quoted by Variety as saying: "Coming to set every day and working with this level of talent has been an honour.

"Every day the cast and crew have brought their A game and I can’t wait for the world to see this incredible story brought to life."

The movie previously secured a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, which enabled work to be carried out on the project during the recent actors' strike.

'Unholy Trinity' is described as a tale of revenge, dark secrets and buried treasures.

It picks up in the moments before the execution of Isaac Broadway as he instructs his estranged son Henry (Lessard) to murder the man who framed him for a crime he did not commit.

Determined to fulfil his father's wish, Henry travels to the town of Trinity but an unexpected turn of events leaves him trapped in the area and caught between Sheriff Gabriel Dove (Brosnan) and the enigmatic figure of St. Christopher (Jackson).

Lee Zachariah is the writer behind the movie, which is being executive produced by Amadeus Productions.

Gray told Deadline: "Thrilled doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about collaborating with such exceptional talent on 'Unholy Trinity'.

"It's a captivating story, and we feel fortunate to be able to make an epic Western during the strike, working alongside SAG every step of the way. Paradise Valley, Montana, is a spectacular location and the ideal backdrop for this special story."