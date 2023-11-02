Goldie Hawn thinks triangular-shaped aliens touched her face – and says they felt like “God”.

The 77-year-old ‘Private Benjamin’ actress added she was “paralysed” when she saw what she described as “silver” extra terrestrials who had slashes for mouths and “tiny” noses.

She told the Apple Fitness+ podcast about her out-of-this-world experience, which she says happened when she woke up after falling asleep in her car while stargazing in West Covina, California: “It was this high, high frequency.

“And I looked out the window and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads.”

Mum-of-three Goldie, who has actor son Oliver, 47, and actress daughter Kate, 44, with her musician ex-husband Bill Hudson, 74, as well as her actor son Wyatt Russell, 37, with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, 72, also said the aliens were “pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me” and felt like she was their “subject”.

Goldie added: “I could not move, I was paralysed.”

The actress admitted she initially dismissed the incident as a dream, but revisited her memory of it after a discussion with an astrophysicist who was researching alien encounters.

She said: “Suddenly I remembered something. They touched my face and it felt like the finger of God.

“It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

At the time of her close encounter, Goldie was working as a dancer at the Melodyland Christian Centre near Disneyland.

Just after the incident she landed her breakout role in ‘Cactus Flower’, which led to her winning best supporting actress at the 1970 Oscars.

Goldie has also revealed she was sent to a psychologist after a “scary” experience using cannabis in the 1960s, around the same time she says she encountered the aliens.