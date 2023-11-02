Elon Musk is worried that AI is a “risk” to humanity that could have deadly consequences.

The SpaceX boss, 52, is currently attending the UK’s AI Safety summit at Bletchley Park, and is joined by fellow tech giants, like OpenAI’s Sam Altman, 38, and world leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, to discuss the implications of the technology’s future.

During an interview with Sky News, the Tesla businessman was asked if AI was a “threat to humanity", and he replied: “It’s a risk.”

Elon then described advanced machine learning as “one of the biggest threats to humanity”, and warned that it was “not clear we can control such a thing.”

He continued: “I mean, for the first time, we have a situation where there’s something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human. So, you know, we’re not stronger or faster than other creatures, but we are more intelligent.

"And here we are, for the first time really in human history, with something that’s going to be far more intelligent than us.”

The co-founder of Google Deepmind, Mustafa Suleyman, joined the X tycoon in his concern of the future of the technology.

During the summit, he was asked whether a pause in AI development should be implemented over the next five years, and he said: “Don’t rule it out. And I think that at some point over the next five years or so, we’re going to have to consider that question very seriously.”