Embark Studios has defended using AI generated voices in 'The Finals'.

The developer has addressed criticism over its controversial use of Artificial Intelligence in the free to play shooter - which is currently in an open beta - and insisted "making games without actors isn't an end goal".

A spokesperson told IGN: "We use a combination of recorded voice audio and audio generated via TTS tools in our games, depending on the context.

"Sometimes, recording real scenes where actors get together — allowing character chemistry and conflict to shape the outcome — is something that adds depth to our game worlds that technology can’t emulate.

"Other times, especially when it relates to contextual in-game action call-outs, TTS allows us to have tailored voice over where we otherwise wouldn't, for example due to speed of implementation."

Earlier this year, the company said it uses "AI with a few exceptions" in the form of grunts and breathing noises which can't be created by AI TTS tools.

At the time, they explained these sounds were recorded by developers themselves rather than paid voice actors.

However, now the company has said: "In the instances we use TTS in The Finals, it's always based on real voices.

"In the open beta, it is based on a mix of professional voice actors and temporary voices from Embark employees.

"Making games without actors isn’t an end goal for Embark and TTS technology has introduced new ways for us to work together."