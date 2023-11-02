'The Day Before' has been delayed until next month.

Fntastic's zombie MMO had been set to launch next week on November 10 after a long journey to release including a trademark dispute with a calendar app over the game's name.

Now, the studio has confirmed the game has its name back, as they wrote in a statement: "We won back our name 'The Day Before'!

"This was confirmed by the decision of the Intellectual Property Tribunal.

"We dedicated this victory to all our future players, and it's all for them. For five years, we have been doing our best to give people this dream game.

"We also want to thank our volunteers for their constant support and faith in us."

The team also announced the title - which will launch on December 7 - will get an Early Access release on Steam.

They explained that the decision was made "since this is our first huge game, and there may be unforeseen circumstances".

Fntastic continued: "Full version release will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible, and we believe that player feedback and involvement will greately contribute to achieving this goal.

"The next-gen console version will also come with the full release."

The title will be priced at $39 on Early Access and $49 for the full version, while people who buy the EA edition won't have to re-purchase.