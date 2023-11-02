A London tribunal has ruled that a UK lawsuit accusing Apple of hiding defective batteries in millions of iPhones can go ahead.

The California-based tech conglomerate is facing a UK lawsuit after the case was brought by Justin Gutmann, whose lawyers have alleged that Apple concealed issues with batteries in some phone models by "throttling" them with updates.

Justin is seeking damages of up to £1.6 billion, with a midpoint range of £853 million.

If the lawsuit is successful, owners of iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus could receive compensation from the tech giant.

Apple has described the claims as “baseless”, but admitted a few iPhone 6S’ were defective, and so offered free battery replacements for those users that were affected.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson insisted the company has and always will put their customers first.

They said: “We have never - and would never - do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades," it said in a statement.

"Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."