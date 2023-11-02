King Charles has warned that humanity needs to urgently tackle AI before it is too late.

The monarch, 74, made an appearance at the UK’s AI Safety summit, which saw world leaders and tech company bosses, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, 52 and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, 38, come together to discuss the future of the technology, and the potential consequences it made have for global society in the future.

At the beginning of the summit, a video message by Charles was played, where he expressed his concerns over advanced machine learning and the “challenges” it may pose.

He said: “That is how the international community has sought to tackle climate change, to light a path to net zero, and safeguard the future of our planet. We must similarly address the risks presented by AI with a sense of urgency, unity and collective strength.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also in attendance at the summit, where he agreed with the king over the worrying implications advanced machine learning may have on humanity.

Speaking with the BBC, he expressed a desire for the country to “do the testing that is necessary to make sure we are keeping our citizens and everyone at home safe.”

He explained: “There has to be governments or external people who do that work.”

Sunak then claimed the UK was “investing more” into AI risk management than any other country.

He said: “We've already invested £100 million in our task force, which will become our Safety Institute.

"And we're attracting the best and the brightest researchers from around the world to come and work in that institution."