Kourtney Kardashian feels "so triggered" by Tristan Thompson.

The 44-year-old star was seen waiting for her sister Khloe, 39, and her former flame Tristan to arrive at her house on the latest episode of the family's reality show and revealed that she and her daughter Penelope - who she has with ex-partner Scott Disick - struggle with the NBA star because of the "horrible decisions" he has made in the past.

Speaking on Thursday's (02.11.23) episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him ... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.' Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister."

The Poosh founder went on to add that she struggles to even be around her younger sister's former partner - who has daughter True, five, and 16-month-old Tatum with Khloe but split from her when it was revealed he had also fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols during their time together - but strives to be able to get over things because she just wants "harmony" within the world-famous family.

She said: "There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."

After their meeting, Kourtney reflected that she is "really proud" of where she has managed to get to with Tristan but doesn't want to discourage Penelope about having her own grievances against him.

She said: "I'm really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do.

"If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl. want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."