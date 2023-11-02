Matthew Perry has been hailed as "caring, genuine and totally real" by his pickleball coach,

The 'Friends' star was found dead at the age of 54 on Saturday (28.10.23) just hours after he had been enjoying a game of the racket sport and now his instructor Matt Manasse, 35, has admitted he will "miss" the stories the tragic star would tell about his life when they were on the court together.

He told Fox News Digital: "Matthew was a caring, genuine, and totally real guy. He wanted to help everyone around him, and you were in a better mood when you saw him or he called you. Seeing him happy to play and compete on a pickleball court was incredible because he always made everyone else laugh—it was only right we returned the favour.

"I’ll miss the stories he would tell about his life and career. You wouldn’t want to miss a word. He cared so deeply for his family and friends—sending prayers to everyone he touched so deeply. Matthew was real. Of course, he was insanely talented, but there was something special about him other than that. He cared about everyone in a way that you don’t see."

Matt previously explained that the '17 Again' actor - who spent years battling drink and drug addiction - had become obsessed with pickleball and used it as a healthy "outlet".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Pickleball I think was an outlet for him. "It was something that he became obsessed with, and that was that was his new healthy addiction, and he loved it ... He would bring other people to the court sometimes that were going through similar things and try to use pickleball to help them as well. He really had his heart always open and would always try to make everyone laugh, too."

Matthew died in a suspected drowning, and police said there were no signs of foul play at the scene of his death, but the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division has taken over the investigation into his shock passing.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (31.10.23): “It may come as a surprise to some because foul play is not suspected at this point, but cops say it's just standard procedure for (its Robbery Homicide Division to investigate) high-profile cases.”