Priscilla Presley has confirmed she will be laid to rest at Graceland after her death.

The 78-year-old actress insisted it has always been important to her that she be buried by her ex-husband Elvis Presley - who died in 1977, four years after they divorced - in the Memphis estate's Meditation Garden.

Appearing on TalkTV's 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', she said: “My feelings [about being buried at Graceland] are great. That’s, you know, what I want and wanted.”

Asked if she'd like to be buried next to Elvis, she replied: “Yes."

And when he asked if it would indeed happen, she again said: “Yes.”

However, a settlement agreement over her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate which Priscilla agreed with her granddaughter Riley Keough earlier this year confirmed the 'Naked Gun' actress could be buried at the estate, but would not be directly next to Elvis, whose remains are alongside his grandmother and parents.

The 'Adventures of Ford Fairlane' actress has pledged to help her granddaughter with Graceland in whatever way the 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star needs.

She said: “I think Riley will be great. She has asked me a few things about what to do, and we’ll talk….

“I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and doing so well with her career. She’s so talented.

“I told her, anything she needs to know about Graceland, about Elvis—more so about Elvis. Because she never really took a part of going to Graceland… We’d go for some special occasion [but] not that many times. But I want her to know about Elvis, and I’ll probably help her in that way.”

Priscilla insisted she has never met anyone like Elvis.

She said: “Elvis was… I’ve never met anyone like him and I don’t think I ever will again, ever.

“He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humour. He had a lot of love.”