Sarah Jessica Parker is too busy to think about combatting the ageing process.

The 58-year-old actress – who is married to Matthew Broderick and has James, 21, as well as 14-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha with him – admitted she has no idea what standard practice is when it comes to looking younger and is “confused” as to why it is such a topic of interest for women.

She told Britain’s Hello magazine: "I don't know what else you're supposed to do! I'm so confused as to why this is such an interesting topic for so many people.

“ I'm confounded by the fact that men my age are never asked this question. I don't ponder it, except when I'm asked about it.

“We wake up and we've got a million things going on - you've just got to get on with your day. You can do all sorts of things that can make you feel better, but I just think, am I going to do something radical and everyone is going to be like: 'She looks weird now??"

The ‘Sex and the City’ star went on to add that as a performer, she uses her face to communicate with the audience and whilst she believes others can do what they want when it comes to combatting age, it is not a “focus” of her life.

“I'm an actor, so I'm meant to be communicating emotion with my face. It's not in condemnation of anyone else doing what they want; it's just not for me. People should do what they want to do. But the ageing process isn't a focus of my life.”