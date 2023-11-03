Bungie admits it has "lost the trust" of 'Destiny' players after major layoffs were announced earlier this week - but is committed to making 'Destiny 2: The Final Shape' "epic".

Many had anticipated the eighth expansion of the first-person shooter game would be delayed, given that around 100 employees (eight per cent) were reportedly let go.

However, 'The Final Shape' is currently still expected to be released in early 2024, with Bungie stating it has "650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment."

In a blog post, it said: "This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history, as we’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire. We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those who are at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are.

"We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape. We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.

"To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.

"We are intensely focused on exceeding your expectations for The Final Shape. Destiny 2 has more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes.

"In the weeks ahead, you’ll be hearing more from us about what’s next on the short-term horizon, beginning with our next Season in late November. Afterwards, we’ll begin to unpack our team’s bigger, bolder, and brighter vision for The Final Shape, as well as the bridge we plan to build to take us all out of this Darkness and into the Light.

Bungie signed off the post: See you starside,

"The Destiny 2 Dev Team."

'The Final Shape' takes place inside the Traveler through the portal opened by the Witness, and includes the return of Cayde-6.