Activision has defended the install size of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3'.

Those who do not have 'Call of Duty HQ' and 'Warzone' already installed will have to find 149 GB of SSD space to play the first-person shooter video game, which arrives on November 10.

However, this is because there is a lot more content at launch.

Explaining the increase in size, the developer wrote on X: "#MW3 is almost here. In preparation, we would like to provide an update on file sizes which are larger than last year.

"This is due to the increased amount of content available Day 1, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from #MW2, as well as map files for current Call of Duty: Warzone. (Note: as part of our ongoing optimization efforts, your final installation size will be actually smaller than the combined previous Call of Duty experiences).

"You can manage your Call of Duty files in the ‘manage files’ section of the COD HQ launcher menu. This includes the ability to uninstall specific content you are not actively playing.

"We’ll be sharing more information regarding launch in the coming days."