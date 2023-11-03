Michael J. Fox almost lost his hand during a terrible year in which he suffered a "tsunami of misfortune".

The 'Back To The Future' star - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the 1990s - has revealed he endured a nightmare year in 2018 after discovering he had a tumour on his spine which needed to be surgically removed and he then suffered a nasty fall after getting back on his feet whichbroke his arm while another accident left him with a smashed orbital socket and an infection in his hand which almost required amputation.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine, he explained he almost gave up his life philosophy of turning lemons into lemonade. He explained: I said, ‘Fuck lemonade. I’m out of the lemonade business' ... That My hand got infected and then I almost lost it. It was a tsunami of misfortune."

Fox went on to insist he's not scared of death after all he's been through, adding: "One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that."

It comes after Fox recently heaped praise on his wife Tracy Pollan on their 35th wedding anniversary. Tracey has stood by her husband throughout all her health battles and the actor previously told PEOPLE the secret to their lasting relationship is being able to laugh together.

He said: "Every day we have something we laugh about for a good two minutes. "The kind of support she gives me, I feel like a husband, a father and a friend first, and then somewhere way down the line, I’m someone with Parkinson’s."