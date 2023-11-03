Elon Musk thinks artificial intelligence will mean humans will eventually no longer have to work.

The Tesla boss, 52, shared his vision of a world without paid employment during an unusual 5-minute ‘in conversation with’ event with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the conclusion of the UK’s AI summit.

Elon said about AI: “We are seeing the most disruptive force in history here. There will come a point where no job is needed - you can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction but AI will do everything.

“It’s both good and bad – one of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life.”

Elon also expressed his worries about the potential societal and existential threats posed by AI.

He warned of humanoid robots capable of relentless pursuit, saying: “At least a car can't chase you into a building or up a tree.”

The discussion also delved into the positive aspects of AI, with both Elon and Mr Sunak acknowledging its potential benefits.

Elon mentioned AI could provide companionship for individuals who have difficulty making friends, suggesting a robotic friend could be particularly helpful.

Both men agreed on the transformative possibilities of AI in education, where it could act as an ideal, patient tutor for young people.

But Elon emphasised the disruptive nature of AI.

The event took place before an audience of tech industry professionals at Lancaster House in central London, and it was notable for the absence of television cameras, with Downing Street releasing their own footage.

While reporters were present, they were barred from asking questions.

Elon’s presence at the summit had earlier been marred by his critical comments on his social media platform X, where he posted a cartoon parodying an ‘AI Safety Summit’.

But his discussion with Mr Sunak appeared cordial, with the Prime Minister praising the tech mogul as a “brilliant innovator and technologist”.