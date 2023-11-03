Apple sales have steadily declined, despite strong demand for iPhones.

The tech conglomerate admitted that revenues had fallen by 1% to $9.5 billion in the last three months, when compared to the same period last year. This means sales have fallen year on year for the tech giant’s previous four quarters.

Despite the decline, Apple CEO Tim Cook insisted the company would meet their targets.

He said: “We do believe that later this quarter, we'll reach a supply-demand balance."

Latest figures do not bode well for the company, however. The latest update indicated that the Mac line-up of computers and laptops had dropped by $7.6 billion for this current quarter, down from last year’s $11.6 billion.

Despite the figures, Tim boasted that Apple currently has its “strongest line-up of products ever”, with their new iPhone 15 line-up, as well as the recently revealed MacBook Pros and iMac, which boasts the company’s new M3 chip, which promises exceptionally fast speeds and task management.

As well as the disappointing Mac sales, Apple recently lost the top spot in the Chinese smartphone race to rival brand Huawei, after the California-based company saw sales in the country fall by 2.5%, though Tim has insisted that was simply due to foreign exchange rates.

The CEO, who said that the company had a “symbiotic” relationship with China, recently visited an Apple store in city of Chengdu to promote the brand through a gaming event for Tencent’s ‘Honour of Kings’.

Taking to the Chinese social media site Weibo, Tim expressed his joy of meeting gamers at the event, and cheered them on.

He wrote: “The energy tonight was off the charts!"