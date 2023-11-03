Rishi Sunak insisted people should not be concerned AI will take their jobs.

The UK’s Prime Minister, 43, has just finished attending the country’s first AI Safety summit at Bletchley Park, where world leaders and tech bosses such as Tesla’s Elon Musk, 52, met to discuss the future of the technology, and the implications of its development.

Mr Sunak said that he recognised there was “anxiety” over how advanced machine learning would impact the workplace, but reassured people would not be left out of work due to the technology.

He said: “We should look at AI much more as a co-pilot than something which is necessary going to replace someone's job. AI is a tool that can help almost anybody do their jobs better, faster, quicker.

"My job, the government's job, is to make sure we have a world-class education system.

"That is my answer in a nutshell, that's why I don't want people to be worried, because we are building a world-class education system."

Mr Sunak also pointed to the recently-announced plan to introduce a new qualification in England that would see school leavers continue to study maths and English to the age of 18.

He insisted having a deeper focus on those core subjects would mean the UK could “reap the benefits of AI economically.”

Despite his confidence in AI, others have expressed serious concern over the potential devastating consequences the technology could have on global society, and humanity as a whole.

At the summit, SpaceX businessman Elon Musk described advanced machine learning as a “risk” to humanity, that could eventually lead to “civil destruction”.

King Charles also expressed worry for a future with AI in a video message played at the beginning of the summit.

He warned: “There is a clear imperative to ensure that this rapidly evolving technology remains safe and secure.

“Because AI does not respect international boundaries, this mission demands international coordination and collaboration.”